Many thanks to the Edwards Aquifer Authority for their new “The Next Generation” initiative! Ron Walton’s description of this forward-looking regional plan (Herald-Zeitung, Oct. 31) outlines a strategy that has the potential to protect the Edwards Aquifer for generations to come. The Comal County Conservation Alliance (CCCA) supports the EAA’s new plan and shares the same goal of long-range protection of the aquifer and our vital water resources.
As Ron points out, protecting the Edward Aquifer protects our precious Comal Springs, its diverse ecology, and its important contributions to our economy. New Braunfels and Comal County have much to gain from EAA’s “Next Generation” focus, and the group merits our thanks and support as they explore ways to protect land over the recharge and contributing zones in Comal County and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.