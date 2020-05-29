From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
The Memorial Day weekend was pretty typical in New Braunfels — despite the COVID-19 pandemic. There were still people on the rivers. There were still people having a good time. There were still people having too much of a good time and ending up in law enforcement custody.
But on Monday there were people in New Braunfels who were marking what the holiday is really about — those who served this nation and gave their lives for it.
The pandemic canceled the normal living history event at the Texas Military Forces Museum in Austin, so some of those gathered on the front yard of New Braunfels’ Jon Eli to help mark the occasion wearing uniforms from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The group saluted those lost in the nation’s wars during a performance of “Taps.”
As Eli said, “It’s not about mattress sales or barbecues. It’s about those who didn’t come home.”
•••••
Let’s give a final kudos to former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel, former mayor pro tem and District 5 Council Member Wayne Peters and former District 6 Council Member Leah Garcia.
The three served on the New Braunfels City Council during an extremely productive era for city government where the area grew and the local economy prospered.
The trio were open, available and honest even on challenging and difficult topics.
As the city begins a new era with Rusty Brockman, Jason Hurta and James Blakey taking their seats, they inherit a far more challenging environment than their predecessors.
We can hope that the results are largely the same.
