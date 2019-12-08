Thanks for the front page (Nov. 30, 2019) article by Lindsey Carnett lending visibility to an effort by a growing number of Comal County residents!
“Conserving the Backbone” for future generations to enjoy and savor is an impressive, “heavy lift” undertaking for our Comal County!
We are hopeful that our county commissioners and many others will be supportive of these efforts along the Blanco River and our boundary with Hays County.
Hays County has stepped up to the plate on this as have some private citizens.
Can the rest of us join hands and shoulder an effort to conserve?
Our children and their children will be among the beneficiaries! With growth grabbing more and more of our natural areas, kudos to those saying “hold on to some of the most precious!”
Marvelous reporting! Gracias for the effort to inform in a constructive way!
Karen Pantermuehl
& Frank H. Dietz,
Comal County
