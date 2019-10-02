With two spill gates failed, two lakes emptied, and the threat of the remaining four being drained at some point pending a court battle, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority has long said it lacks the funding mechanism necessary to maintain the ancient hydroelectric dam system.
Now a state senator is asking the AG to weigh in on whether that’s true or whether the law is ambiguous enough to allow GBRA to looking for funding through fees or an approved taxing entity along the properties that touch the lake.
If the state had meant to give those powers to the river authority, it should have done so clearly and without any question.
The fact that it didn’t should speak volumes and the state shouldn’t be looking for a way to sneak additional authority in the back door.
The GBRA’s relationship with residents along the lakes is in tatters. There’s a real sense of mistrust and anger which has allowed conspiracy theories to flourish.
Any funding solution that rebuilds and maintains the dams in the Guadalupe Valley Lake System should more heavily involve and be guided by those who own property along the lakes.
While GBRA should be a partner in such efforts, they can’t be the sole voice in the discussion, nor should they be the loudest.
Whether the individual lakes adopt separate districts as many of them are working toward now, or whether they work in concert together to secure the future, they should be the ones at the helm.
There’s no scenario in which empowering GBRA beyond its previously understood statutory limits benefits anyone.
Hopefully the Texas Attorney General agrees.
