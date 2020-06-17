This week we watched a sort of documentary/reality show about very smart dogs. To be fair there was also a raccoon and a donkey, both of whom seemed to be potty trained, but overall the show was about “clever dogs.” It was British, hence the term clever.
Gable, a toy obsessed border collie, knows the names of all 150 of his toys, giving him the vocabulary of a toddler. 150 toys! His owner can’t even remember the names of the toys and has to keep a list.
I’ve been fascinated by this kind of “how smart are dogs, really” thing. I follow the social media account of several dogs who have been trained by speech pathologists to push buttons to “speak” rudimentary SENTENCES. Granted they aren’t exactly giving the Gettysburg Address, or beat poetry. It’s more like, “Look Mom. Look! Outside!” But still you have to admit it’s pretty impressive.
So of course I wondered if Archer, our terrier, was more “clever” than I thought. There are times when I think he’s very smart, like how he fakes being secure in his harness, then shows he knows how to wiggle out of it. Or when he does a fence inspection, discovering escape routes we inadvertently created by moving something.
Other times when I’m getting dressed in the morning and I walk by the stairs, he runs down and leaps onto the shoe bench, waiting for his walking gear to be put on. I stand at the top of the stairs in my rumpled sleep shirt, and I ask him “Archer, do you think I can go out like this? Have you ever seen me go out without pants on?”
Frankly I can’t decide if he’s dumb, or an optimist (as an optimist myself I recognize why it’s hard to differentiate between the two).
Last Christmas I did buy a few of the talking buttons to see if I could teach him to start using them to communicate. As it turns out, he absolutely loathes talking buttons. If by some miracle he pushes one, he leaps away as if he set off a fire hose.
Fine, I thought. He’s non-verbal by nature. Honestly, he doesn’t even bark much. So I went to plan B. I tried to name his toys. Surprise, surprise, he’s not all that into worldly possessions, apparently.
So I went old school. I’ve taught him a few tricks, but he absolutely loses his mind when the treats come out. Teaching him a new trick involves getting him satiated first because for a while all he will do is run rapid fire through every single trick trying to pick the right one. Is it Sit? Shake? How about downward dog? Jump? Touch? Sit? Shake? Jump? It’s jump, right? See me jump?
The truth is deep down I’m not all that interested in training Archer to show he’s clever. I really have just wanted a dog that will love on me, cuddle, and stick his nose out the window during car rides. And let me tell you, by that measure, he is a friggin’ genius.
