Who doesn’t want to be healthier? If, like many folks, that’s something you are planning to work on in the New Year, then you need to make a weekly lunch date with Tye Preston Memorial Library starting Jan. 8. That’s when TPML will be partnering with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to host “Be Well, Live Well: A Program on Healthy Aging.”
During the weekly Wednesday Lunch-N-Learn presentations, Connie Sheppard, Comal County Extension Agent and Coordinator for Family and Consumer Services, will break down the steps to living a healthier lifestyle, from understanding nutrition and safe food storage practices to planning meals and working physical activity into your daily schedule.
While this may sound like a program for seniors, Sheppard believes that it’s never too soon to start.
“Healthy Aging has information we can all benefit from,” Sheppard said. “But starting early to incorporate protective factors and being proactive can help us stay healthy and active longer.”
With a BS in vocational home economics, advanced degrees in related fields and 36 years with AgriLife Extension, Sheppard looks forward to sharing her knowledge at the TPML Lunch-N-Learns. But teaching the principles to others also helps her to focus on her own goals.
“As I get closer to retirement, the information reminds me of things I can do to stay active, get involved and practice healthy lifestyle habits so I can have a happy, healthy and involved lifestyle,” Sheppard said.
The four-week program kicks off with “Be Independent, Eat Well” in which you will learn the importance of specific nutrients you need as you age and how food supports cognition.
The following week, on Jan. 15, “Be Able, Read the Label” will teach you how to use the nutrition facts label to maintain a healthy eating pattern.
On Jan. 22, “Be Safe, Eat Safe” will teach you all about food safety, from shopping to storing.
The program concludes on Jan. 29 with tips on eating alone and planning meals for small households, as well as a presentation on physical activity.
Lunch-N-Learns are held on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. You are welcome to bring your lunch and coffee and tea is provided. Of course, the programs are free and open to the public.
New year, new policy: No more overdue fines
And speaking of free, starting Jan. 1 TPML will become a fine-free library.
“After much consideration, and with the library board’s approval, we decided to join the growing trend of fine-free libraries all over the world,” Library Director Roxanna Deane said. “We do understand that ‘life happens’ — illnesses, transportations issues and family demands are just a few hindrances that affect returning items by a set date. Ultimately, we want the library materials returned so that others in the community can utilize them.”
TPML will not only be eliminating overdue fines on late materials returned to the library but will also, on the first day of the New Year, remove past overdue fines from all patron’s accounts. However, Deane adds, this does not include outstanding fees for lost or damaged materials.
Deane explained that while overdue fines will be gone, normal due dates still apply. Everything, except for seven-day DVDs, go out for two weeks and if there are no reserves, items are automatically renewed twice.
“You will still be notified of your due dates and if an item is 14 days or more overdue, your library account will be blocked,” Deane said.
Speak up
TPML wants your ideas for 2020. Visit tpml.org and complete the survey and tell them what new programs or services you would like to see. The library also wants to hear from people who have special skills and interests that would be willing to share those with the community.
