Lawmakers — or lawbreakers? I ask myself — and others — that same question.
We elect people and send them to Washington to represent us and this country. Our representatives in Washington are supposed to make laws and legislate on behalf of EVERYONE, but Republicans, conservatives and tea party extremists are lawbreakers. Their allegiance is to Trump, not to our country.
In fact, those who blindly follow Trump acknowledge that he breaks laws, but they still support him. Lawbreakers are supposed to be arrested and locked-up. Yet, with this cult-like allegiance to Trump, those who lift him up like a false idol, support a man who defies the laws of the Constitution of the United States. They’re breaking governmental laws and not only support him, but cover-up for him.
Republicans who are registered to vote in this country, like everyone else who is registered to vote, have the right to vote — but shouldn’t we at least vote for allegiance to this country and our people, and not a wannabe dictator?
To the professed Christians and the religious leaders, abortion and homosexuality are not the only two sins against God. Lying, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness, envy, strife, deceit, evil mindedness, backbiters, violence, boasters, undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful, vindictiveness — all these are sins against God — and these we have seen in the highest office in our land. Those people among us who go along and support these abominations are no better: “Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.” (Romans 1:32)
Religious leaders will be held accountable. More so, they should think about that when they tell their flocks that Trump is doing a good job. These so-called devout leaders are telling congregates that it is ok to follow the son of Satan: “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:44) When you follow one who walks in darkness you will fall into that same pit.
Jesus is the light and Christians must follow Christ, not man. Especially someone who is walking in darkness. “By this we can be sure that we have come to know Him: if we keep His commandments.” (John 2:3) If we know Him, we will follow Him.
We as Christians and believers must be a Christian first, and follow Christ only, and not close our eyes to sin because of our selfish desires.
Let us let our lives shine for Christ to show non-believers how we are to live.
