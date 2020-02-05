In 2018, a new NB Women GO member joined the women’s giving circle with $250 as part of a group membership with three other women. At the NB Women GO Live Grant Voting event in the Spring of 2019, the new member watched as her $250 donation turned into a total grant award of $61,500 to New Braunfels area nonprofits. At the grant voting event, she also learned about the impact those grants would make in her community:
• $9,000 to Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County — prevention, detection, investigation, and treatment of child abuse in Comal County
• $9,000 to Circle Arts Theatre — bringing live theater to elementary school-age children in Comal County free of charge
• $9,000 to Comal County Senior Center AniMeals & More Pet Program — providing pet food and veterinary care for the companion animals of eligible Comal County Senior Center Meals on Wheels clients
• $9,000 to Communities in Schools of South Texas — providing in-school mental health support services for youth, helping to contribute to student success and ability to stay in school
• $9,000 to Headwaters at the Comal — providing local area school field trips and starting a Junior Master Naturalist Program at the Headwaters at the Comal — an environmental and living nature center located at the headwaters springs of the Comal River
• $9,000 to Lone Star Parkinson Society — providing home care living assistance service providers to Parkinson’s patients
• $7,500 to SJRC Texas — providing funding for school activities such as field trips, hot lunches and graduation ceremonies for an on-site school for children who have been affected by abuse, abandonment or neglect
More specifically, the NB Women GO member learned how her donation helped Mia, a student at the SJRC charter school, feel less scared and alone. The donation is helping Mia build her future by providing services to help her on her way. She takes life skills classes and sees the on-site therapist once a week. She is making sure that she graduates from high school and hopes to go to college to be a nurse. She is one of the hundreds of children and youth that receive the SJRC services that provide healing and hope in a safe and loving environment — an environment where they can learn to thrive.
NB Women GO formed in late 2017, and is now in its third granting season. The group of women in the New Braunfels area are united by a common purpose — to make a difference in the lives of others by giving back in our community. Members can join with a single membership of $1,000 or a group membership of $1,000 shared by up to four women.
Members pool their donations and award grants to New Braunfels area nonprofits on an annual basis. Members have a direct say in how the grants are awarded by voting on their favorite nonprofits at the annual grant event.
Seventy-five percent of the grant pool will be awarded at the April 16th grant voting event and 25 percent will go into the NB Women GO endowment fund so that even more grants can be awarded in future years.
“I love that concept of giving,” said NB Women GO member Sandy Strauss. “The impact of my one membership was tenfold in all areas. There is no other area (of giving) where you can give $1,000 and see it turn into $9,000 in several organizations.”
This year’s grant applications will open on Feb. 6, and nonprofits can apply in one of eight categories.
Those categories include:
• Family Services — Senior
• Family Services — Adult
• Family Services – Kids
• Historic Preservation/Environment
• Animal Welfare
• Arts/Culture
• Health and Human Services
• Education
As part of this year’s grant application process, New Braunfels area nonprofits will be asked to submit a 2-minute video explaining what the nonprofit is asking for and why NB Women GO members should consider awarding that nonprofit a grant. Applications will open online at nbcommunityfoundation.org on Feb. 6 and close on March 19.
On April 16, members will meet at McKenna Events Center for the third annual NB Women GO Live Grant Voting Event, and the goal is to give even more away this year. Members use a voting system that uses smart phones or other personal devices to do real-time voting. Winners will be determined immediately once the voting has concluded.
Most members said it was the impactful giving that inspired them to join the women’s giving circle.
“It’s such a great opportunity to give more to the community at large,” said new member Katie Rae Preston.
NB Women GO Chair Judi Eager echoed Preston’s reason for joining the women’s giving circle.
“I like the idea of us all together making a much bigger difference in our community than I could individually on my own,” Eager said.
Join NB Women GO at nbcommunityfoundation.org or for information on the NB Women GO grant process, contact Brit W. King, NBCF President/CEO, at (830) 606-9536 or brit@nbcommunityfoundation.org.
NB Women GO
2020 Grant Cycle:
Feb. 6:
Grant applications open online (nbcommunityfoundation.org)
March 19:
Grant applications close
April 16:
Third Annual NB Women GO Live Grant Voting Event (McKenna Events Center)
