Community needs come in every shape and size. And so do year-end giving plans.
Take a look at what your gifts can do in our community:
A $70 donation to Salvation Army of Comal County shelters and feeds a family of four for one night
$100 donation to New Braunfels Christian Ministries Volunteers in Medicine provides medical supplies for 10 patients.
A $200 donation to SJRC of Texas provides one month’s worth of meals for two children in care.
$300 donation to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area provides vaccines for 25 dogs
A $500 donation to New Braunfels Community Foundation allows you to open an acorn fund for future giving.
A $1,000 donation to Comal County Habitat for Humanity provides windows for an entire home.
A $10,000 donation to NBCF allows you to create an endowment fund to give back in perpetuity to the causes that you designate.
A Up to $100,000 to NBCF from your IRA, if you are 70 ½ or older, can be directed toward your favorite causes; and any amount you transfer counts against your required minimum distribution and is excluded from your taxable income.
And the list goes on.
The needs are many, but so are the ways to give.
The New Braunfels Community Foundation is here to help you find the best fit for your year-end giving. We connect you to those causes you feel most passionate about and provide information about the needs in our community.
One of the ways to connect community needs to donor passions is through the 2019 Comal County Giving Guide. The McKenna Foundation and New Braunfels Community Foundation are pleased to present this inaugural edition, which can be found online at www.nbcommunityfoundation.org. Here you will find the mission statements of vetted local nonprofits, their wish lists, and the specific ways your gifts will help fill the needs of our community.
You can make your gift by simply clicking on the direct links of the nonprofits you select within the guide. Or contact us at (830) 606-9536 to donate from your donor advised fund with New Braunfels Community Foundation.
Don’t see your nonprofit or favorite cause listed? Let us know. We plan to continue this guide on an annual basis and expect it to grow significantly in the years to come.
Your gifts will help our community nonprofits in their goals to:
• Help individuals and families gain long-term food security, shelter, housing, medical assistance, and employment;
• Serve as advocates for and mentors to children;
• Preserve natural areas in our community today and for future generations;
• Provide for education of our youth;
• Promote animal welfare; and so much more.
Your gift provides for the overall wellbeing of our community. Thank you for sharing the spirit of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.