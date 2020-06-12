From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Each summer people flock to our rivers with their families and friends to enjoy a relaxing day on the water. No one hops into their tube expecting to be the latest drowning headline, yet drownings are inevitable.
That might have been one local woman’s fate had a group of teenage boys not noticed the senior’s tube deflate on some rapids. Drawing from skills he learned as a Boy Scout, as well as from personal life experience, 15-year-old Therren Beettner and his friends, Nate Coehen and Christopher Bowling, sprung into action to rescue Sue Ellison from the current and deliver her to safety.
Kudos to these boys for saving a life — and for reminding us all to keep an eye out for others’ safety.
•••••
Kudos to Unicorn alum Jordan Westburg (class of 2017) for being selected 30th overall by the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night during the 2020 MLB Draft.
Westburg was a star for the New Braunfels High School baseball team and flourished as both a sure-handed shortstop and a powerful hitter at the plate. Those skills — coupled with his relentless work ethic — led to an equally-successful collegiate career in Starkville, Mississippi as he helped the Mississippi State Bulldogs become a national powerhouse and qualify for back-to-back trips to the College World Series.
But perhaps Westburg’s two best attributes are actually his humility and kindness. Rather than focus on his own accomplishments, Westburg seems to feel more comfortable touting the talents of others like former Mississippi State roommate Justin Foscue, who was chosen by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Westburg said Foscue is “a great baseball player and an even better person.”
The same can be said for you, Jordan. Never forget that you’ve got an entire town behind you as you make the leap toward the majors.
NBHS head baseball coach Bobby Alford may have summed it up best.
“We’re so happy for him and his family,” Alford said. “I just became a Baltimore Oriole fan. My son is already looking for jerseys online. We’re going to be all-in for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.