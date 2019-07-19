From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
If the county and city approve a move toward countywide voting locations, a move that both seem ready and willing to do after a plan gets hammered out, they will do so with the knowledge that the number of polling places in the county won’t drop.
The county on Thursday approved a resolution confirming the number of polling locations available won’t be changed by a shift to countywide voting.
The adoption of countywide voting, already in practice in neighboring Guadalupe County, would remove the requirement for voters to seek out a particular precinct location on election day to cast their ballot.
Comal County officials keeping the number of polling sites the same means that making it easier to vote won’t be complicated by fewer places to do so.
•••••
The summer can be a dangerous season for a number of reasons in New Braunfels and Comal County. With the heat comes the threat of related-illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion — which in the worst cases can lead to fatalities.
Those seeking to cool off often find themselves in the lakes and rivers around the area, but those have their own dangers. Two have already drowned in the Guadalupe River this year since April.
And while those were tragic deaths, we often lose sight of those men and women with the specialized skills and dedication to work the rivers with the police and fire departments and other organizations.
Navigating those waters — sometimes beneath them in the search to save a life or recover a body — isn’t a simple task. The training and commitment to the often grim responsibility is one that the area needs, and one that doesn’t get enough credit.
Thanks to all who work the waterways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.