In a recent column, a contributing writer quoted a statement I wrote in my guest column published July 9 titled ‘Democratic policy and Republican expectation.’ He continued with an attempt to psychoanalyze my motivation for that statement based upon one sentence of my 638-word piece. I regret that he did not change the direction of his column when he agreed that what I said was true.
Truth is a strange animal. You can’t go around it. You can’t go under it. And you can’t go over it. If we are honest with ourselves, truth only gives us one option. Accept it or deny it.
My column considered the death of personal responsibility and how progressive policy proposals affect the character of our nation. It was written scrutinizing political pandering for votes as an election strategy. It also spotlighted the over-used tactic of encouraging government dependence based upon “victim status.” I believe this approach is destructive in that it devalues an individual’s capability of overcoming obstacles themselves without the help of a politician. That is an insult to most of us and it sends a negative message. This mindset is a poison pill to the motivation for realizing our potential. I choose to lift people up and be their encourager.
In his column he presumes that my level of emotional investment caused me to “completely abandon rational thought processes” while trying to defend my sense of self. To be kind, at best that is a false impression. At worst, it is a misguided evaluation driven by his own personal bias. I have neither need nor desire to defend my sense of self. But this flawed observation is the basis for him using me as an example of how self-identification and the need for external validation applies to racism.
Without qualification I respectfully disregard the delusional suggestion that I am racist. It is a blessing that this allegation was leveled in a public forum and not in a private conversation.
Without benefit of the context of my entire column, his analysis of my intent may appear relevant to some. It is not. I do agree with him that racism didn’t begin and end with slavery. To imply that I insist that it did is irresponsible. Racism is not just an issue for America. Unfortunately, racism is a hateful component of race relations around the world. Always has been.
I did not intend to address the totality of racism and its effects on society in my column. He defined the “real horror” of my statement as my subtle attempt to absolve myself personally from society’s misdeeds. Wrong. That is a groundless and unfair accusation. On top of that, it’s untrue. I attempted no such thing, subtly or otherwise. Obviously, he doesn’t know me. If he did, he would know that subtlety is not my strong suit.
His concern is that even if I somehow “benefited from slavery,” I have chosen to take no role in any collective effort to heal those wounds. Wrong again. I am a child of God and ALL of His children are my brothers and sisters. There is a considerable collective of believers who can and do make a difference in our world every day. I have assumed my role with them in the works of the Kingdom.
It seems to me that my true role is to effect change in the world where I can. Paul Spear wrote, “As one person I cannot change the world, but I can change the world of one person.”
If our hope to address society’s historical misdeeds rests with political leadership, I believe that hope is misplaced. I believe in the rule of law and support legislative efforts to memorialize equality and fairness in our society. But we cannot legislate morality, try as we may.
Our race issues should be recognized for what they are at their core. They are issues of the heart. Your heart and my heart. Who we are is forged in the depths of our soul. Only we can change ourselves. We can destroy all the Confederate monuments we want. We can burn all the Confederate flags we want. We can do our best to sanitize the history of our country that we find painfully offensive. But history is history and we can’t “unring” that bell.
The reality is, we cannot make racism go away. Should you ask me how we can root out embedded racism, reparations and government are way down on my list if we want real, lasting change in this “melting pot” we call America.
I choose prayer. I choose to respect all humanity. I choose to do what I can do, when I can do it. And I choose to do no harm. I choose Mark 12: 30-31.
I don’t stand in judgment of anyone. Everybody has a story. Everyone makes their own decisions. We are all individuals given free choice by our Creator. Sometimes it’s a blessing — sometimes it’s a curse.
But one day, a righteous and loving God will judge each of us in His own time. In the interim, He doesn’t need our help.
