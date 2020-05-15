From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
The roar of jet engines over New Braunfels on Wednesday afternoon brought plenty of gasps, pointing, smiles and laughter.
The Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over the city, as well as San Antonio and the Austin area as part of series of events called “Operation America Strong” honoring frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers.
While it looked like morning clouds might hang around and ruin the show, as the jets streaked overhead many in New Braunfels had a great view standing in yards and parking lots.
Some have criticized the displays as expensive and misguided, but hope also has a very real value to Americans — and the Thunderbirds brought plenty of that wherever they flew.
•••••
Throughout the global pandemic the city of New Braunfels and Comal County have leveraged technology as a way of maintaining connections.
Whether it was Zoom meetings or websites with coronavirus resources and information, both groups have done what they can to keep people together even when they are forced apart.
New Braunfels used Facebook Live on Wednesday afternoon to bring the outgoing mayor Barron Casteel and incoming mayor Rusty Brockman together with others on city staff to talk about a topic that is on the mind of many people in the community — the economic recovery efforts necessary in the wake of the health emergency shutdown.
Those conversations are taking place in every city, county, state and even country all around the globe.
Transparency and honesty in those discussions are going to be key and Wednesday’s meeting was a good first step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.