On Aug. 3, Meyer Ranch celebrated its Grand Opening. Three people (aka the 3 Amigas), all members of Preserve Our Hill Country Environment, were not in a celebratory mood. They stationed themselves across the highway to inform the public that the Vulcan Quarry is not a done deal, contrary to what was being told to prospective buyers.
In fact, the judge has until Sept. 3 to issue her ruling on Vulcan’s air permit for the FM3009 site. Meanwhile, Preserve Our Hill Country Environment is being proactive and steadily working on the next phase of the process, water permitting.
Because Vulcan’s site sits in the middle of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, a state-recognized environmentally sensitive area, the company will have to file a Water Pollution Abatement Plan with the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program.
The public will have 30 days to provide comments. TCEQ’s Executive Director is required to consider all comments when rendering a decision on the plan.
If mining is allowed in the middle of the Recharge Zone, it will greenlight the aggregate industry to follow Vulcan’s lead.
Ultimately, the case for preserving our Hill Country environment must be made in the court of public opinion, and decided at the voting booth.
Hopefully, PHCE will be able to stop the Vulcan Quarry from going in less than 3,000 feet from the entrance to Meyer Ranch, so the people living there really can enjoy “the Simple Life.”
To learn more, please go to www.preserveourhillcountry.org.
Liz James,
New Braunfels
