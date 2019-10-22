It must be hard sitting on the Supreme Court and watching your buddies in the executive and legislative branches of government get all the attention in the media.
I could imagine our justices being the butt of cocktail party jokes inside the beltway and I’ve never heard of any of the local nightclubs in D.C. offering free drinks to them. But, finally, our robed friends have gotten together on a docket that’s sure to get them a spot in the sunlight with a little something for everybody to hate.
Now I know that several of our justices have come out in preparation for this year’s session claiming that the court does not have a “political agenda” to promote during its deliberations but, given the high degree of politization that goes on during the justices’ confirmation process, I am skeptical.
But the court is almost evenly split between Democrat and Republican appointees with John Roberts — a W. Bush selection — becoming the focal point as a swing vote.
And I will point out that it takes the agreement of four of the justices to even hear a case and sometimes the decision on which cases to hear are just as important as what is actually decided on them.
Based on the content of some of our President’s tweets I believe that’s where the pressure comes in. But let’s take a look at some of the docket highlights just to be sure.
First up is that old chestnut of abortion. Now, just for today, I am not going to jump on a soapbox and get all preachy.
Instead, I will present a history of how this issue has been presented to the court and note that this will be the first time the issue has been debated while the court has a conservative majority.
For those of you who thought that Roe v. Wade was the final word on this issue — guess again.
The original decision affirmed the rights of women to have the procedure but also acknowledged that the state had a right to intervene when questions of the safety of the procedure came into play.
On this basis, there have been five other cases before the court over the years and each of them was decided by a very narrow majority.
The arguments behind these cases are not based on a woman’s right to choose to have the procedure, but rather the states’ rights to regulate it.
In 2016 the court struck down a Texas law that was very similar to the Louisiana law that is on the calendar now.
That was a 5-3 decision with no one on the court yet to replace Antonin Scalia. Now, with a full court, the outcome will become more contentious.
It will be noted that pro-life groups lobbied heavily for Donald Trump’s court picks — Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Kavanaugh has expressed his willingness to overturn the 2016 decision.
And just when you run out of breath arguing about that one there’s LGBTQ rights to consider. The three cases involved with this stem from Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act — an important but poorly written piece of legislation which has spawned a host of lawsuits over the past five decades.
In short, the Trump administration has voiced the opinion that the provisions in this law do not apply to questions of gender identity but several LGBTQ groups claim that it does.
We also have some jurisprudencing (I just made that word up) going on about the DACA program.
Obama stated it, Trump froze it, and Congress has yet to address the issue in a comprehensive manner. It’s a shame that Congress has failed to act on this but I think that our representatives have probably been hoping for a handy Supreme Court decision to hide behind all along.
Whatever the outcomes of the cases you can be sure that Democrats and Republicans alike will seize on them as talking points going into the 2020 elections — claiming a victory and allowing you to infer that it was due to their leadership or decrying the activism of a court that is out of control and needs to be reigned in. And while it is proper to believe in and uphold the idea of a fair and impartial court lending a guiding hand to our nation’s lawmakers — I say it doesn’t matter.
The real world just ain’t that way.
