I was always a Godzilla fan. Why not? If you can believe in the idea that Mexico will pay for the border wall, that the national debt will be wiped out in eight years or that the job description of our nation’s chief law enforcement officer is to flout those laws then the idea that a 900-foot lizard is out there leveling major cities with radioactive breath isn’t quite that far-fetched. But if you live in a world with no Godzilla — and, therefore, no Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus or alien abductions — let me introduce you to coronavirus. There are a lot of similarities between giant monsters and deadly viruses. Bear with me.
We never took Godzilla very seriously when he jumped onto the silver screen back in 1954. After all, the original film was not intended for release in the United States and the character played by Raymond Burr was spliced in later when the movie was released stateside. And, after all, it was Tokyo getting flattened — not us. We needed Raymond Burr to explain that to us — in English, thank you.
Our approach to global pandemics in the real world mirrors our feelings about Godzilla in movie land. Most of these diseases originate in some far-off corner of the world and rarely (until recently) hit home for us. The first true global pandemic, Spanish Flu, popped up before we really understood what viruses were. But since Jonas Salk came along we have a pretty good understanding of how they work and how to treat them. Add to that the fact that access to quality health care, cost issues aside, has always been pretty good in America.
But some problems find their way to you whether or not you are prepared for them. In earlier Godzilla films, for example, the forward-thinking citizens of Japan created the Godzilla Defense Force to keep an eye on Godzilla’s comings and goings. When Godzilla became a global hazard a worldwide organization — Monarch — was introduced in the 2014 Godzilla film. After all, San Francisco got leveled in that film. Godzilla was a problem for Americans now.
Back to the realm of disease — the Global Health Organization was founded in 1948 as an adjunct of the United Nations and the idea was that a portion of the UN’s budget would be reserved to address disease epidemics (regional outbreaks) before they could become pandemics (on your front doorstep/in your face). The idea worked pretty well and the fact that smallpox was almost completely eradicated stands as a testament to WHO’s effectiveness.
As a quick aside, I’m not trying to be insensitive to the feelings of any of you anti-vaxxers out there. In fact I’ll help you out with the suggestion that you refrain from naming your child until they survive for a few years. Just refer to them as “Boy” or “Girl” until they reach that age. Trust me, it helps with the grieving process.
And now back to movie land where the opening of the most recent Godzilla film (Godzilla: King of Monsters) finds the Monarch organization in danger of losing its government funding and having its mandate turned over to the military. After all, the thinking seemed to be, why let scientists have anything to do with…science? Those pesky intellectual elites just want to turn our kids into socialists anyway.
Unfortunately, this kind of thinking has been mirrored in the real world with Donald Trump’s approach to the federal budget where it pertains to the United Nations. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts to all foreign aid and diplomatic spending every time he gets his little hands on a Sharpie. Congress has been able to mute this effect somewhat but it is clear that this President’s priorities are centered anywhere except on “global harmony.”
The unfortunate fact is that Trump, along with his base of supporters, believes that foreign aid is a waste of resources that is only used to fund the rest of the world’s way of life. The truth is that foreign aid — with a healthy diplomatic corps to administer it — is a nifty way to solve a lot of the world’s problems before they become our problems.
Currently, a funds-depleted WHO is trying to enter China to assess the origins of the coronavirus flu. It may well be that this is just another strain of the virus that is no more or less deadly than the common flu but the facts are that we just don’t know. The problem is that China has a history of not cooperating with the UN and our President believes, according to a recent speech in New Hampshire, that the flu just “goes away” by April and we shouldn’t be worried.
I believe that in an age where we have on-demand and rapid global travel we have to put more, not less, focus on global health issues. After all, and with apologies to the Blue Oyster Cult, “history shows again and again how nature points out the folly of man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.