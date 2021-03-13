Because we have an interest in Comal ISD, largely because of grandchildren, I took the time to watch video of the recent ISD board meeting during which the now well known “mask choice” decision was made.
While I applaud board members who conducted a respectful meeting, my impression was that members had their minds made up or, if suggesting a more patient approach than immediate unmasking, were quickly told that there was not much to be gained by waiting.
(1) comment
Comal ISD made the right decision!
