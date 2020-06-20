In response to Mike Cox’s guest view on June 13, Mr. Cox is bad-mouthing all forms of gun control to support his own self interests as a Rifle Association lobbyist.
He’s asserting that Mr. Bloomberg will manage to assemble authorities to come into each of our homes to confiscate all weapons. What utter nonsense and what a way to fear monger and attempt to get all of us to rebel against common sense gun management.
Do you want people driving their cars and trucks on our streets without a driver’s license?
That would promote utter chaos. In order to drive legally, we take a driving test to ensure we understand the rules of the road. We also ensure our vehicles are safe and road worthy by an annual inspection.
What’s wrong with demanding better, smarter gun laws?
Gun violence in the US is an epidemic and Americans are 25 times more likely to die by gun violence than residents of other high income nations.
Do we really want individuals shooting people after they’ve a few beers as happened in San Antonio recently?
Do we really want our women to die by gun violence at a rate 21 times greater than other high income countries?
Do we really want gun violence to continue to be the second-leading cause of death among our children?
For many Texans, guns are a family tradition to be used and stored responsibly. They are part of our culture.
We need to ensure all Americans respect the responsible use and safe handling of a gun.
We need strong red flag laws and background checks on all gun sales to prevent gun violence tragedies. We do not need a lobbyist to scare us into paranoia.
Support responsible, safe gun ownership and smarter gun laws which still fulfill our second amendment rights while combatting gun violence.
Bob Baranowski & Jerrie Champlin, Spring Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.