As a writer I am drawn to irony the way a fly is drawn to carrion and, coincidentally, the story of how the cost of healthcare came to national attention is full of irony. So today we are going to take a trip to the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in New York where President William McKinley made his last public appearance.
Just coming off a successful land grab in Hawaii and further territorial expansions in the Caribbean and the Philippines as a result of the Spanish War, and as a result of presiding over a positive economic environment; McKinley was one of our more popular presidents.
Also, this was one of his first public appearances after successfully winning re-election. Alas, great affection for an elected official breeds great discontent and on that note a young malcontent named Leon Czolgosz stepped out of the crowd and busted a few caps in our president.
The good news was there was a doctor in attendance. The bad news was that, due to the rapid specialization that was going on in the medical field at the time, the man was a gynecologist. But there was more good news — a brand new fancy X-ray machine was being displayed at the Exposition. Oops — more bad news — indoor electricity wasn’t a “thing” yet.
As a result of McKinley’s death, his Vice President, Teddy Roosevelt, got a promotion. He filled out the rest of what would have been McKinley’s second term and easily won reelection in 1904. After that he retired from politics and spent the next few years on a safari Africa.
Meanwhile, American society was experiencing a sea of change. The effects of the Industrial Revolution were here to stay and across the board, industry — including the medical industry — was advancing and becoming more specialized. Also, the late 19th century saw several waves of immigration from Europe and Asia. Our population was becoming more diverse in terms of race and more disparate in terms of income.
In the medical field the AMA became incorporated in 1897 and began lobbying to protect physicians’ interests. At the same time public hospitals which had previously focused on treating the poor on a simple fee basis began to see an upside to treating the wealthy on a simple profit basis. As the Labor Movement was gaining steam, the idea of businesses offering private insurance began to take hold.
In politics, during Roosevelt’s second term and through William Taft’s, a change was occurring in the Republican party as well. During this period the GOP was becoming more conservative in focus and began promoting the monied interests in society. This included the new professional class of physicians along with the rising insurance and hospital industries.
All of this did not escape Roosevelt’s attention and, after he got tired of shooting elephants, he returned to politics in an attempt to steer the GOP back to what he believed to be its true course of representing the common man. He quickly realized, however, that the Republican leadership had other plans in its continued support of the more malleable Taft. Roosevelt ran on a more populist 3rd-party ticket (The “Bull Moose” Party) and split the Republican vote — thereby allowing Woodrow Wilson a free pass into the White House.
Roosevelt’s populist style and rhetoric championed the common man and the general interests. His independent campaign is best remembered for its opposition to big business but the issue of the rising costs and lack of access to healthcare was also one of his pet issues. Wilson, as a Progressive, shared some of Roosevelt’s ideas but our entrance into World War I prevented him from acting more fully on them. One of the aftereffects of that war — The Spanish Flu — became our first global health crisis (more on that later).
The takeaway points from today are threefold. Firstly, the beginning of the 20th century saw a rapid increase in the level of specialization and cost for healthcare while new medical technologies were being developed. As a result of this the field of medicine — which had been solely dominated by actual doctors — witnessed new players (hospitals and insurance companies) moving in for their slice of the pie.
Finally, note that while we in the present day think of Democrats as the sole champions of an improved healthcare system it was actually a Republican who first brought the issue to a level of national debate.
And if you think I’m oversimplifying things here just wait until next week. Spoiler alert — it involves another Roosevelt, and this one’s a Democrat.
