From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Easter is a time of religious observances and it’s also a key time for family get-togethers. Public health officials have frowned on both those things being done in a traditional manner with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to sicken and kill people across the country and around the world.
Local churches have embraced the digital with streamed services as well as interactive chats with pastors and prayer groups.
The state, city and county have also done their part to dissuade people from gathering together by closing off state parks, city parks and most county parks and boat ramps.
This will be a very different Easter weekend than what people had in their imaginations at the start of the year, but people are taking key steps to make sure that it remains a safe one so that people can celebrate again next year.
•••••
One of the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19 are those who can’t practice social distancing. That includes those who find themselves behind bars during this time of a global pandemic as well as those who are responsible for securing and caring for those detainees.
It also includes members of law enforcement who will always be considered “essential” workers, no matter what danger might be unfolding.
Steps to reduce the risk to both inmates and members of law enforcement have proven effective so far and officials continue to have checks in place to prevent the virus from getting a foothold in a place where it could spread more quickly.
Other cities and states have been had far less success in protecting those individuals. It’s not easy and requires tight controls worthy of applause.
