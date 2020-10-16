Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston has a history of unresponsiveness when it comes to representing her constituents and Comal County citizens. During her years on Commissioners’ Court, countless emails and calls to her have gone unanswered. While she wrote a letter to TCEQ in 2017 requesting a public meeting and attended one meeting, talk is cheap (and so are letters). When it comes to meaningful actions related to the proposed Vulcan quarry, and other environmental health issues important to Comal County, Ms. Eccleston has done nothing.
On March 22, 2018, in Commissioner’s Court, citizens urged Ms. Eccleston and her fellow commissioners to postpone a vote on a pointless, do-nothing resolution until it could be revised to effectively support area citizens fighting the quarry. Despite having specific actionable tools and examples of other counties who have led the way opposing TCEQ air quality permits, commissioners seemingly ignored their constituents and passed the resolution anyway. Ms. Eccleston chose to side with an out-of-state corporation rather than the citizens she was elected to represent.
