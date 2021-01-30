I am writing to share my family’s experience with the ultimately terminal stages of life for my husband of close to 60 years. He had lived with and maneuvered through the various states of prostate cancer for six years when he developed serious gastrointestinal symptoms resulting in the inability to retain nutrition, food or drink, or his many medications. After 3 months, five Emergency Room visits, two hospitalizations and various specialty consults without a resolution to his condition, we decided to bring him home and begin Hospice care.
While this was a difficult decision to make, it became the best decision for him (and for me as his primary caregiver). We had the good fortune to work with CHRISTUS Hospice and the nurses and aide who cared for him, especially Becki and Joyce, brought expertise and comfort to him. Along with the Medical Director, the admissions nurse and others, they developed a treatment plan which helped him to include no pills, which he could not keep down. They brought other methods — patches, creams, liquid morphine, all of which helped with his terrible nausea and vomiting and pain. They were at our home daily to treat and talk with him and our family about his condition, the reality of what was happening with him, and their treatment plan to keep him comfortable. He lived at our home for a little over 30 days with their expert care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.