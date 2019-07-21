We want to thank the manager and the high school kid working at McDonald’s on State Highway 46 West for their help and service Sunday, July 14.
After getting drinks we went outside to find our car battery was dead. The late afternoon temperature was over 100. The kid who waited on us luckily had jumper cables and quickly started our car.
We were able to drive back to our home in Fredericksburg. Hats off to those who took time to help a stranger. We will pass on the good deed. May New Braunfels always retain that “small town” helping hand.
Stanley and
Barbara Sultemeier,
Fredericksburg
Vulcan quarry concerns
Residents should have grave concern over the rock crushing quarry proposed by Vulcan Materials Company to be located at State Hwy 46 and FM 3009.
According to TCEQ, the Edwards Aquifer is the primary source of drinking water for over 1.7 million people in Central Texas covering 4,350 square miles in parts of 11 Texas counties.
Road signage advises motorists of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone indicating an environmentally sensitive area. If a rock crushing quarry is allowed to conduct operations directly above it, these signs are meaningless, and perhaps the state should save
