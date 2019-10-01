Editor’s note: This is the second part of a column on Brooklyn’s 73rd Precinct. The first part appeared in Sunday’s paper.
Because landlords abandoned so many 73rd Precinct buildings due to tenants not paying their rent, among other reasons, most of those buildings didn’t have a functioning heating system, so metal garbage cans were stolen from the street to provide fire for winter warmth.
Electricity was also lacking, but for a few bucks there was always someone around able to hook up a connection to a utility pole.
Government agencies are deathly afraid to enter the dangerous 73rd Precinct so saloons can open up without licenses, trash is not picked up properly, the fire department needs police protection at fires, liquor stores proliferate, private guards are in every profitable store and illegal drugs can be easily purchased.
Feral dogs and cats and rats get fat eating the garbage strewn all over.
Music preaching violence is on around the clock on their earphones.
Schooling in the 73rd Precinct from grade school to junior high is a joke. The classes are not learning experiences, only teachers trying to keep order.
In the precinct’s only junior high when I was there, it was a building without windows, appearing more like a prison.
Guards with long bats patrolled the hallways, and food riots were frequent. At one disturbance I asked a friendly looking 14 year-old, “Why?”
So he took me to the smashed cafeteria, and broke eggs with blood in them. There was moldy white bread, the bacon tainted, etc.
Teenage girls have a difficult struggle to survive there, for many are abused by their mom’s boyfriends, and suffer from low esteem caused by just having to “live” in the 73rd Precinct.
Many get pregnant, thinking the city will give them their own apartment — but instead, they still have to live with mom, who gets another child support stipend from the city for her boyfriend to spend on classy cars and other “ladies.”
The police had to force the school to teach the girls female hygiene.
So daily life in the 73rd is and was children having babies, young men unable to read and talk properly, joining gangs for protection, thus having little chance for getting a decent job for a happy future and the so-called American dream.
They become angry at the government they believe caused their hopelessness, and the cops represent that object of hate.
Yet, the only group that ever helped the youths was the police.
We were often there for them when they were born, and drove them and mom to the hospital, we found them when their mom only remembered at 1 a.m. she was missing a child.
We made sure they got to school safely and when we caught them stealing food from a bodega, we often let them eat it and just warned and admonished them.
We protected their mother when being attacked by a drunken lover.
We kept them warm in our police car while the fire department hosed down their burning homes.
We entered burning buildings in the early morning hours to warn the tenants, waiting for the firefighters to get out of their bunks.
Many 73rd Precinct cops were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.
Sadly, once the kids reach puberty, they gradually begin to see things like they really are in the dirty jungle where they live, and can’t stand what they now see around them: drunks, drug addicts, garbage, assaults, crime.
Once in their mid-teens many turn on us, the police, the closest government agency.
For years their friend and helper we now turn into their enemy.
What a pity.
Pray for them — and pray for the police.
