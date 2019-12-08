ross Lutheran Church, but for anyone who wants to celebrate the birth of our Savior and wants to experience the German heritage of the area, I highly recommend attending their German Christmas Service.
It will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. I attended last year out of curiosity and was glad that I did. They provided resources in both German and English.
Even if one speaks no German at all, I think they will be truly blessed.
Stu Crockett,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.