It is difficult to approach the subject of race in a public forum — especially when you’ve got a limited amount of space to work with both in your brain and on the page. To get started two things need to happen.
Firstly, I have to state my belief that everyone’s view on race is as personal as their own fingerprints. Secondly, I have to say that while I have spent a lot of time thinking about this issue, my thoughts are by no means complete nor or they meant to be authoritative. By this I mean that my thoughts are based on my experience as a middle-class white guy who grew up in the South in the 1970s. My goal is to start a conversation — not an argument.
The first question is where does racism comes from. I believe part of it is innate. Our lives are spent defining ourselves in terms of “self” and “other” and that on that basis we tend to identify with “others” who are more “like us” as part of our lifelong quest to self-identify and self-validate. But this process alone is not racism.
Racist thought begins when we as individuals begin ascribing character traits, positive or negative, to another group of people — not as individuals, but as a group. By engaging in racist thought we rob those other individuals of the very same self-identity that we work so hard to achieve for ourselves. When racist thought becomes an accepted part of our own identities, racist action soon follows.
The thing about self-identity and self-validation is that once you are there — and you think you have the world and your place in it figured out — you naturally want to defend or justify your position. I hate to say it, but due to the insecure nature of our individual psyches, this is also natural to a degree, but I believe the self-justification process is more affected by peer groups and environmental factors.
In politics for example, an environmental factor that I can speak on with a little more authority, you might run across the occasional leader who will play to that darker side of our nature. This is usually done passively by means of “blowing the dog whistle” — a skill which Donald Trump has mastered — but once in a while you run into a real moron like George Wallace (a Democrat) who will actively campaign based on race. My point is that those in leadership positions can greatly influence our perceptions about race among other societal issues. People who share their sentiments will support them.
But more unfortunate is the fact that an individual will on occasion — depending on the issue, his level of emotional investment in it and the outside input he gets to validate it — completely abandon rational thought processes while trying to defend his sense of self.
Here’s an example of how this applies to racism — on the issue of reparations for the descendants of slaves a recent writer to this paper dismissed the idea based on the following statement: “You never picked cotton and I never owned slaves.” While these are true statements on one level they fail to address the totality of racism and its effects on society.
Racism didn’t begin and end with slavery and to insist otherwise is to ignore the more recent history of Jim Crow, public lynchings, redlining, congressional gerrymandering and the like.
But that’s just on the surface. The real horror of a statement like that is really a subtle attempt by the individual to absolve himself personally from society’s misdeeds — even if he may have indirectly benefited from them — and take no role in any collective effort to correct them.
So, now we have to get into that whole “individual versus society” debate but I’d like to take that “versus” word out of the equation. And this is good old-fashioned conservative thinking — Thomas Hobbes, to be specific — who formulated the idea of the social contract in the 17th century.
One interpretation of this theory is that any society is only as strong as its weakest link. Racism by definition weakens society.
To top it off I can throw in Matthew 25:40-45 to back this up — check it out. We have a duty as a liberal democracy founded on Christian ideals to right historical injustices. It’s in the Bible and the Constitution. I rest my case. But just as our individual identities are meaningless without the context of a larger society to measure them against, our thoughts and how we choose to address them don’t have any value without actions to back them up.
So next time we are going to take a look at the last few decades of government action on race issues, examine what worked, what did not work and then try to measure up against the plans that are currently being proposed by our prospective leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.