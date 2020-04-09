New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.