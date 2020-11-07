How refreshing to read about a Canyon Lake teen having the initiative to stop and assist at the collision on 306.
She did not know if she was going to help at a fender bender or at a deadly accident. But she was ready. Ready because Canyon Lake High School had prepared her with courses and certifications leading to a career in law enforcement after graduation. Ready because she had the knowledge and the confidence to do whatever needed to be done. Thank you Krystal and thank you Canyon Lake High School.
