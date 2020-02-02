February being Black History Month, my thanks to the Herald Zeitung for publishing stories of blacks’ contributions and service to New Braunfels.
There are many such stories and during the four Sundays this month, I will be writing about them. This week: Cordelia Ann Grant.
Born to Alton and Margaret Stephens Grant, she is a New Braunfels natve. She has one brother Alton Grant, Jr. who resides in Vernon Hills, Ill. She attended Booker T. Washington Elementary School which was a school for “Colored Only.” After integration she attended Carl Schurtz Elementary School and later New Braunfels Junior High where she was a member of the student council and New Braunfels Senior High School where she was a member of the National Honors Society.
Grant said her parents instilled in she and her brother the value of an education.
Ater integration, her mother, Margaret, later taught at St. Peter and Paul Catholic School and was the first “colored” teacher in New Braunfels teaching after integration.
She credits her mother as a strong guiding force in her life who imparted that education was the “doorway” to a career. She instilled this not only in her own children but students as well.
Her mother was a devout Cristian who raised her children to be God fearing individuals and to be true followers of Christ. They were members of Live Oak Baptist Church which is one of the two black churches in New Braunfels. Live Oak and Allen Chapel AME Church, the other black church, are two of the oldest churches in New Braunfel — both over 119 years old.
In addition, she was a member of the Grand Court Order of Calanthe which is the oldest Fraternal Insurance Organization operated by black women. This group also sponsored scholarships and Grant received one for college. She attended Incarnate Word and and after graduating relocated to New York City for career opportunities. She spent over 30 years in early childhood education and social services.
Starting as a caseworker at Harlem-Dowling Children’s Services, the only black operated foster care and adoption agency in New York City, she was able to enroll in the Master of Social Degree program at Fordham University at Lincoln Center. Upon receiving her degree, she was hired as a caseworker at Sheltering Arms Childrens Services and while there was promoted to various supervisory and administrative positions. She retired as Asst. Vice President for Early Childhood Services from Episcopal Social Services which was another of New York City’s oldest service agencies with administrative oversight of early childhood education programs serving 1,700 infants, toddler and preschool children with 251 employees.
After retiring she moved back to New Braunfels in 2017 where she is still very involved in the community. She assisted George Green, as campaign manager in his bid for justice of the peace, which gave her an opportunity to learn about the changes and understand the needs of the community.
She is an active member of her church, a member of the New Braunfels MLK Association where she is the treasurer and representative on Complete Count Census Committee. She serves on the Board of the Mid-Texas Symphony and New Braunfels Native Plant Society of Texas.
She is a small petite lady with a big heart and is willing to do whatever she can to help others because she feels that is what her mother taught her about the love of god is in service to others.
Another strong black New Braunfels citizen.
