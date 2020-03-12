There are no reported cases of coronavirus in New Braunfels, but the virus which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday, is still making its presence felt.
The city is getting ready to celebrate its 175th anniversary — which, given its roots, would involve a healthy helping of German flavor — but the pandemic has complicated matters.
Officials say that most of the group that was slated to come over for events in a couple of weeks have backed out over logistical concerns with airline flights and schedules shifting as the entire world moves to combat the virus that has killed more than 4,200 and infected more than 115,000.
Germany, too, is preparing to deal with the virus.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that up to two-thirds of Germans could end up battling the virus which has already shut down Italy and caused American sports teams to prepare to play in empty stadiums to avoid gathering people in large numbers.
Houston shut down its rodeo on Wednesday, a move that comes in the wake of Austin scuttling SXSW. Eyes are also turning to San Antonio’s Fiesta to see what will happen there.
New Braunfels’ 175th celebration won’t draw the size and type of outside crowds that would significantly raise the risk of infection, but there’s no question that organizers will be keeping a close eye on the situation locally to determine if any other changes might be needed to the slate of events.
This city knows how to throw a party, and if it can do so without risking anyone’s health, we’re confident that’s the approach local officials will take and should take.
(1) comment
No reported cases.... I wonder if a single New Braunfels soul has been tested.
