In regards to Dave McNeely’s article of July 31, regarding Donald Trump War Room Weekly of July 25, thank you, McNeely for reporting the truth about “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”
This article may be the truest comment McNeely has ever made regarding Donald Trump, (he doesn’t know the man). Most of McNeely’s articles are untrue and highly divisive. Since ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN do not report the truth about the cities/states in turmoil, I think the truth of what is going on in downtown Portland, Chicago, Seattle and Minnesota, meaning the rioting looting, destroying businesses, tearing down statues, killing small children and innocent people. This must be reported truthfully other than the liberal commentary mouths of these stations. In 1930 the Nazis took control in this manner. You may be too young to remember the Nazis, but that’s why we are taught history. Guess what, history repeats itself.
