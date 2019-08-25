I oppose Governor Cuomo’s call for Democrats to create a mental health database that would scapegoat gun violence on the 46 million Americans with a mental health diagnosis. Conflating gun violence with mental illness is a right-wing talking point designed to protect the gun lobby from serious gun control.
People with mental health disorders are up to 10 times more likely than the general population to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators.
A national registry of mental illness would make people with mental health disorders even more vulnerable than before, and violate their privacy.
If this ever makes it far enough to receive a vote, I urge Congressman [Henry] Cuellar to oppose it.
Noelle Pasquier,
Converse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.