There appears to be a lot of fear amongst some American religious people.
Some of these people assume all Muslims are terrorists.
Some of these people are fearful of atheists, Buddhists, and other belief systems about which they know little.
A lot of people in this country have become so paranoid concerning any religion which isn’t theirs that they have become the religious extremists that the rest of us should be afraid of.
Any group of people that insists that its belief system is the only way contributes to a dangerous environment.
These groups seem to have forgotten about the freedom of religion that is part of our constitution. “Freedom” means being able to practice one’s religion, or lack of religion, without interference from others with different belief systems. And now this extremism is being extended to our health care.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services formally issued the Trump administration’s new Denial of Care Rule. This rule invites any health care worker to deny medical treatment and services to patients because of personal religious or moral beliefs.
This is another form of religious extremism that will be challenged in the courts. What kind of a country is the United States becoming if we only take care of those whose beliefs don’t contradict our own? This is not making America great again.
Janet Hartnell-Williams,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.