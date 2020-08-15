Dr. Eric Miller’s column is misleading and understates that the recent “non-violent protests have been so vehement of late.” Most Americans would not describe police officers being ambushed, assaulted, and murdered, businesses being looted, citizens (including a black retired police officer) being killed for trying to protect a business, the destruction of public property, and general anarchy, as “non-violent” or simply as “vehement.”
Dr. Miller provides names and a brief narrative of black people killed in law and order confrontations and implies that they were innocent victims who died as a result of unprovoked police violence and/or racism. In most of the cases Dr. Miller listed, police were responding to calls from concerned citizens. Dr. Miller says that the victims were unarmed. In fact six were either armed with guns or trying to take the officer’s gun. At least one had a knife. At least five were resisting arrest. At least five had toxicology reports showing drugs in their system. Dr. Miller states that “many of the perpetrators of these crimes were never charged or were acquitted.”
It’s amazing to me how the picture takes on a different look when facts are introduced.
