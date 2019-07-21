One of the Republican gubernatorial candidates in Mississippi, Robert Foster, is catching flack for not allowing a female reporter to ride alone with him in his truck for a day.
He would have granted her this request had she had brought along a male colleague.
She was offended and has accused him of being a sexist. His personal policy is, out of respect to his commitment to his wife, to not put himself in a position that he is alone with another woman.
He cites Billy Graham as a role model. In a day and time when men are guilty until proven innocent and women should be believed without evidence, this policy is wise counsel for all men, not just politicians.
Chuck Waite,
New Braunfels
