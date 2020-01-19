On Monday people will flood downtown New Braunfels to remember civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., honor his legacy and continue the long march toward his dream.
This will mark the fifth year that New Braunfels has honored King with a march, and members of the association who organize and host the event say they expect between 1,500 and 2,000 to link arms and sing songs as they make their way through Main Plaza before returning to the civic center for the main ceremony.
While progress has been made toward King’s goal, spelled out in a soaring speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that still echoes decades later, we aren’t there yet.
Racism and hatred still haunts the world around us. Those who don’t see it are either blinded by ignorance or arrogance. You can’t solve a problem you can’t, or refuse, to see.
It was less than five years ago that a white supremacist walked into a black church in South Carolina and opened fire, killing nine. Last year, in El Paso, 22 dead, with a white supremacy manifesto posted online.
The black and white images of young black students walking to class while hate contorted faces jeer and scream at them may seem long ago, but the people behind many of those angry faces are still alive today. Many like them, not captured on film, are still all across this country.
Have many changed, grown and repented? Yes.
Have all of them? No. And those who haven’t have passed that disease to the generations that followed.
King’s dream, where everyone is judged by the content of the character, is a noble one — one worthy of striving toward — but we can’t afford to think we’re there, or that we should be there by now.
Even if you don’t hate, others do.
Even if you don’t erect barriers, others do.
Being blind to the suffering of others doesn’t put you closer to King’s dream. It makes you incapable of making the changes necessary to reach it.
