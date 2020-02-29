It’s not about coffee, but about courage, confidence, challenge and choice. Focused on building the political power and influence of young Latinos, Jolt Action is the largest Latino progressive organization in Texas.
This organization brings together Latinos from across the state to win on issues that matter. It doesn’t stand for any one party — it stands for the Latino community, families and parents who worked hard to give their children everything they did not have.
Jolt’s Leadership Institute provides training to Latino youth in public speaking, advocacy, digital organizing and mobilization so they can be effective leaders in their communities. Young people are encouraged to form student chapters at high schools and college campuses to organize around issues that matter to them, and to help register their peers to vote.
Canyon has the unique honor of being the first high school in Texas to organize a Jolt student chapter. From its beginnings in November 2019, this chapter has grown to 21 members.
While observing some of Jolt after-school meetings, I felt their riveting enthusiasm and was blown away by their level of knowledge about current events. These young students are organized and have the opportunity through Jolt to learn what happens from the grassroots level to the Governor’s mansion and all the way to Congress with a goal of ensuring that government works for ordinary people.
They will learn how to lift up their voices, raise issues important to the Latino community, and share stories about everyday people in the community coming together to build a stronger democracy.
So far, the Canyon Student Jolt Chapter has participated in several voter registration events, organized a blanket drive for asylum-seekers, and most recently attended Movimiento 2020 Candidate Forum near Houston where they heard from Texas House, Texas Senate, U.S. Senate and presidential candidates, and participated in a workshop that focused on voter registration, climate change and the importance of the census.
Gabriela Ortiz Adame, president of Canyon Chapter, explains: “This past weekend Movimiento 2020 really opened my perspective about the power the Latinx community holds.
As they opened the forum doors and began presenting, the quote ‘We are Brown, Black, and Proud!’ has stuck with me since that day, as it helped me to realize how the color of our skin, our sexuality, or our age does not constrict our voice and power.”
Martin Ortega added: “The experience was amazing, specifically how the people from Jolt truly made it a priority to get students and younger people involved, as many times we were the ones asking questions. It was also great to interact with other students, high school and college, that have great minds and ideas. Lastly, they really showed confidence that we are the future and that our voices will truly be heard starting this year.”
As a society we are better off if people of all ages are contributing to making our society a more just one.
Having youth actively engaged in civic activity and social justice movements opens us up to see and address issues from angles that adults may be blind to. Young folks need to experience a sense of belonging and purpose – both things that can come from feeling tied to our social fabric in some way. Jackson Wolek, Canyon Student Jolt Chapter official sponsor, states that he enjoys seeing students be a part of a club that is politically active. Stay tuned for future jolts, for you haven’t heard the last from these energized, enthusiastic and visionary new game-changers.
