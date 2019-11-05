Ever since writing a piece on “Ukraine-gate” about two months ago when the scandal was first breaking, I’ve stayed away from the story — mainly because events were unfolding faster than I thought possible and with much more far-reaching consequences.
But I think we are at a point now where we can say that, yes, this is a big deal and talk about some of the consequences for American politics going forward.
But we really can’t do that until we review some of those pesky “facts” that the right wing so hates to deal with.
For starters, and insomuch as Joe Biden is involved with this thing, it bears repeating that he put pressure on the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor NOT because the guy was investigating a company that his son served on the board of directors for but because the guy WAS NOT investigating corruption in the financial sector at large.
And I will add that Ukraine is a hotbed of financial fraud and political corruption. I found this out when my kids used my credit card to play “X-Box Live” one time. Unfortunately, though, we need them as a hedge against the Russkies in Southeast Europe so sending financial aid to them is a necessary evil. Joe, as an emissary of the Obama administration, was looking for a little accountability for those funds.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, and in his own words (thanks to that monumentally stupid idea to actually release a transcript of that telephone call), sought to gain an advantage over a political opponent by withholding funds that were approved by Congress as a measure to protect national security. This fact has been echoed by his own chief of staff and several witnesses who have appeared before the inquiry panel to date.
The initial GOP response to these charges was to echo the “But Hillary…” school of logic (which is a logical fallacy by definition) in the form of “But Joe…” Republicans have used some form of the “But Hillary…” argument to justify every breach of etiquette, ethics or the law their president has committed ever since he announced his candidacy and it just doesn’t fly any more. For starters, two wrongs don’t make a right in any equation and also because most of the comparisons made on this basis just aren’t true.
To quote Carl Sandburg, “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
This quote handily summarizes Phase Two of the Republican response to this controversy and witnessed in such events as the serious violation of protocol last week when GOP representatives stormed a secure room in the Capitol while witness hearings were ongoing and in a never ending series of tweets from our president in which the quality of the language and factual content is degraded on an hourly basis.
Donald Trump and his supporters have sought to create a narrative or process for any impeachment procedure which, if not followed according to their vague and shifting standards, becomes grounds for obstruction of justice. On this basis, the White House has instructed some staff members not to testify before Congress — thereby suborning the obstruction of justice which is another impeachable offense.
Another faux defense is the idea that an impeachment process would interfere with election-year politics. In our present day an age and in a divisive political climate I would say that every year is an election year and ask what kind of politics are we promoting while we are kicking the principles of justice and transparency in government under the bus?
I could stay on that soapbox for a while or, in violation of my own “two wrongs don’t make a right” principle I could add a “you reap what you sow” corollary and direct you to the repeated number of hearings on Benghazi that Hillary Clinton had to sit through during the last presidential campaign.
But I really don’t want to go there. I might have a giggle or two at the expense of my crayon-chewing Republican friends but at the end of the day it’s not going to make better people out of any of us.
Politicians, like people, are going to make mistakes. Better people admit mistakes and learn from them.
Donald Trump never had that potential.
