Sunday brings the Second Annual Lennon-Aid Block Party back to Krause’s Café starting at 1 p.m. and going until about 9 p.m. Lennon-Aid is the non-profit organization that Marci and Zack Walther started after their 6-month-old daughter Lennon passed away from AML, Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Only about 10 in a million children are diagnosed with this rare type of Leukemia.
This event is family friendly with a lot of activities for kiddos, plenty of food choices and a day full of live music.
This year’s headliner will be Texas boy Radney Foster. Also scheduled to perform are Texas Renegade, Hector Ward & the Big Time, Statesboro Revue, Reed Brothers, Jamie Lin Wilson and of course Zack Walther.
Tickets are just $30 in advance and $40 at the door.
Rodney Crowell
returns to
Gruene Hall
Speaking of Zack Walther, he has a brand new album coming out in October and he will certainly be playing some tunes from the new release when he opens for Rodney Crowell at Gruene Hall on Saturday night.
Rodney has a new album as well, appropriately titled Texas, which is only fitting since he was born in Houston. He’s joined on the new album by Willie Nelson, Billy Gibbons, Randy Rogers, Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Ringo Starr, Lyle Lovett and Steve Earle.
It’s a statement of how much Rodney is respected by his peers in the music business.
Roy Head & Augie Meyers play Riley’s Tavern
Riley’s Tavern has two of the most iconic artists in Texas music booked for Friday night.
Roy Head and Augie Meyers are scheduled to play at 9 p.m. on the Riley’s stage. Head was born in Three Rivers and grew up in San Marcos where he formed Roy Head & the Traits.
In the mid-60s they released the smash hit Treat Her Right, which catapulted them to fame. Head, now 78 years old, has over 50 years in the music business and remains one of the most dynamic live performers in the business.
Though not as well known as Elvis or James Brown, he’s often compared to them. His son, Sundance Head, has followed in his footsteps and was a season winner of The Voice in 2016. Roy’s music is finding new fans since Quentin Tarantino used Treat Her Right in his new movie, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Augie Meyers was born in San Antonio in 1940 and along with Doug Sahm was a founding member of the Sir Douglas Quintet and the Texas Tornados. The Quintet scored a huge hit with She’s About A Mover in 1964 and they often toured with Roy Head and his band. Pairing these two legendary musicians together makes perfect sense and will make for a historic night of music. Get your tickets now at RileysTavern.com.
Richie Allbright Plays Black’s BBQ
The story has been told a thousand times about a young singer songwriter that moves to Nashville to make it to the big time and become a huge country music star. George Strait and Garth Brooks both went to Nashville early in their careers and didn’t make it. It was on their second try at Music City that they finally made their mark. Richie Allbright grew up in Mathis, Texas and followed his dream to Nashville in 1994 at 22 years old. He played gigs, wrote songs and got caught up in the Nashville machine. Desperate to get control of his life, he came home to Texas. By 2002 he was ready to try it again, this time with a new batch of songs. Unfortunately Nashville still wasn’t ready for the pure country music Richie had to offer but his home state of Texas was. He returned to Texas, released his album and started playing live shows. Kickin’ Down The Doors was released in 2012 and exposed his new fans to what country music was meant to sound like. In 2015 he traveled to Los Angeles to team up with Ted Russell Kamp to record Poets, Prophets, Heroes & Friends. It was to be a milestone in Richie’s career and gathering widespread acclaim among critics and fans. His latest batch of songs are from the Back to Nashville EP where he delivers traditional country music once again. You can hear Richie on Friday night here in town at Black’s BBQ at 6pm. Stop in for great Texas BBQ and some of the best true country music in the state. Be sure to pick up your copy of his CD’s to show your support of working musicians.
New Albums Just Released
These days most folks get their music from streaming services like Spotify or Pandora. Some choose to download it from iTunes or other such sites. I’m still old school and like to have an actual CD od album in my hand. I like to read the liner notes, the lyrics and see who played on it. Many new albums have been released just in the past few weeks by such artists as Rodney Crowell, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Midland, Mike & the Moonpies, Jesse Dayton, Tyler Childers, Delbert McClinton, Tracy Lawrence, Seth James, Koe Wetzel and Joshua Ray Walker, just to name a few. If you are a fan of any of these artists, please support them by purchasing their music.
