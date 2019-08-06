I vividly remember being scared of the dark when I was a kid. I suppose that being without one sensory perception (eyesight) allows whatever demons a 3-year-old can imagine to come rushing into his brain. And I remember one night, after the chair in my room came to life and tried to kill me, my mother told me that when I got older I wouldn’t be afraid of things like that anymore.
Flash forward 50 years and I have found one thing to be true — Mom was full of it. Our politicians are ready to feed us plenty of stuff to be afraid of.
I’m writing this after just having watched the first night of the second round of Democratic debates. The far left of the party — in the persons of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — were carrying about the “Evil Corporations” and the “Top 1%” who were out to cheat America and destroy our way of life.
And here’s the funny thing, I’m listening to this and suddenly thinking about having heard it all before from a right-wing friend of mine about two years ago. I actually do have right-wing friends. Our mutual hatred and distrust of each other’s political beliefs makes for a great friendship in a twisted sort of way and in today’s political climate that’s about the best you can hope for.
Anyway, at the time that conversation happened Donald Trump had just been sworn in, the GOP had control of both houses of Congress, and there was an empty seat on the Supreme Court to boot. You would think my friend would have been happier than a pig in slop but…no. According to him, the country was still being run by the “Deep State” through its minions in the “Liberal Media” and the “Elitists” who were out to cheat America and destroy our way of life.
So I ask myself — and you, by the virtue of newsprint — what is going on? Well, it just so happens that I’ve been reading a book called “Sapiens” by Yuval Harari (no, I can’t pronounce it either) that might have a few clues.
The author’s chief question is what is it about mankind that truly sets us apart from other species. Why did we and not, say, the koala bears for example ascend to the dominant position on the planet? He argues that before modern society came about early man developed the ability to work in large groups in an organized manner.
Harari states that these groups were held together by common beliefs or myths. One myth you are familiar with is the idea of a “corporation.” Even though the word “corporation” is derived from the Latin word for body a corporation doesn’t really exist in the flesh. Harari uses the example of a car company — stating that while people can go out and build cars on their own, they do it much more efficiently under the grouping of a corporate banner. The idea of a corporation is something that the car-building people — also known as employees — share.
Political parties rely on shared myths among their members to remain organized and communicate their messages to society and one of those myths — yes, I’m starting to get back to my point here — is conspiracy.
I’m going to define conspiracy as shared fear and I have a big problem with its use as a political tool.
We can start on the left with the general idea that the rich — being the top 1% of earners or the corporations that they supposedly wield power through — are to be punished for their real or imagined transgressions. The problem with that is, and as far as individuals go, we live in a democracy but we also live in a capitalist society. In a capitalist society material wealth is the yardstick by which we reward hard work and innovation.
Yes, wealthy people should pay their “fair share” of taxes but keep in mind that the word “fair” is open to a wide variety of definition. It’s not like Warren Buffet gets more national defense or better roads than you do.
On the right the idea of persecution dovetails with conservative thinking by definition. Your average knuckle-dragging Republican firmly believes that his individual rights are under attack because conservative thought focuses on the relationship between the individual and society. It’s all about his guns, his religious beliefs, his Confederate flag, etc.
But whatever side of the coin you come down on you have to understand that fear — whether it is presented as a conspiracy or a murderous piece of furniture in the dark — flourishes where reason is absent.
Yes, America has some serious decisions to make. If they are made without reason then we get the consequences that we deserve.
