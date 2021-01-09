Operation Warp Speed appears to be warped. Now that multiple vaccines have been approved and are currently being distributed, there are still many questions left unanswered. The Texas Health Department and Comal County websites do not provide all of the necessary answers. Telephone calls to doctors’ offices are constantly busy. When can citizens of Comal County expect to be able to get vaccinated? What are the procedures for making an appointment? Vaccines don’t save people, vaccinations do!
Jack Olivier,
