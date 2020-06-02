I read the opinion section frequently and on occasion I have felt the need to respond, as I now do to Mr. Taylor’s piece, “The free press is failing us” on May 21.
He begins his piece with a citation to the Constitution’s First Amendment and follows that with Harvard’s explanation of how the press exposes the workings of the government.
It is clear that he supports freedom of the press and speech, as long it is reporting or stating things to which he agrees.
He attacks the CARES Act, but forgets that the House and Senate approved it.
It was not a clean bill, something our government has been unable to do for many years, but still it helped smooth a very bad economic problem.
He attacks the inclusion of funding for public programs the Democrats have long supported, but does not include that Republicans hid a tax break for wealthy real estate investors to use losses generated by real estate to minimize their taxes on profits from things like investments in the stock market.
This giveaway is estimated to cost $135 billion over the next 10 years. Over 80 percent will go to those earning more than $1 million in income.
Who do we know at the very top of our government that qualifies for this tax break?
Ron Schmidt,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.