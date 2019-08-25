Most of the schools around Comal County have already shuffled their kids back into the schoolhouse routine, but the week ahead will be the one where Comal and New Braunfels school district students return to the classroom.
Already the tourist traffic during the week has dropped off dramatically, and that will only continue ahead of the last hurrah that the Labor Day weekend represents.
But with the big yellow buses returning to their normal routes and thousands of parents back on the pick up and drop off duty each morning and afternoon, the traffic pattern for local drivers is going to shift significantly.
Things will have to slow down just with the surge of traffic around the campuses and because the school zones will spring back into effect.
And when school buses make their stops, drivers must stop with them — on both sides of the roadway. The blinking red lights and stop signs can’t be ignored, and the price of bypassing those can be a hefty traffic ticket or worse.
Law enforcement has no tolerance for those who would endanger children with their carelessness or their desire to cut a few minutes off their commute. And they shouldn’t.
New Braunfels ISD returns on Monday, and Comal ISD campuses get into the act one day later on Tuesday.
So as the new week starts, give yourself a few more minutes to get to work or wherever you might be going.
That’s particularly important in the first few days of school as new parents get accustomed to the and as old hands get reacclimated.
Follow the rules, watch your speed, and keep your eyes on the road and off your phone.
