We got a parking ticket. How does a person pay for parking if they have no phone? Why is parking $30? We won’t be back... we will find some other place to go next year.
We got a parking ticket. How does a person pay for parking if they have no phone? Why is parking $30? We won’t be back... we will find some other place to go next year.
(1) comment
It certainly does appear as though the new parking regulations are anti-tourism!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.