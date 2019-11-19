“When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich.”
— Jean-Jacques Rosseau
I am frequently called on to defend various tenets of liberal or Democratic thought. At least I like to think that’s what is going on when one of my elephant-hugging buddies hurls a slew of… vowels, I guess… at me. I look forward to an intellectually stimulating debate. I am often disappointed.
But there is one principle voiced by the far left that I cannot defend — this being the idea that the wealthy are somehow evil and pose a threat to liberal society. From a personal standpoint I can start by letting you in on a dirty little secret. Ready? Here it is: I want to be rich.
Seriously — I don’t want to worry about money. I want to worry about finding a bank big enough to hold it all. I would just keep a few piles of it around the house to sleep on. And I honestly believe that’s a dream that you and I share if we’re going to be honest with each other. And while the irony of using a portrait of capitalism (Ben Franklin) to light up a symbol of socialism (Cuban cigar) shouldn’t go without special mention in the bigger picture, the conflict between wealth and equality should be viewed for what it really is — a conflict between political and economic theories. They’re on the same planet but in different worlds.
We live in a democracy based on the idea that every one of us is “equal” when it comes to voting to voice our political opinions and that’s why when Hillary Clinton got three million more votes than…wait, that’s a bad example. Let’s just stick to the idea that we live in a system where the idea of equality is cherished. That whole “all men are created equal” line is right there in the owner’s manual.
But we also live in a capitalist economy where those who work hard and/or innovate are rewarded with little pieces of green paper that bear the portraits of the men who wrote those words. And those guys, by the standards of the times that they were living in, were stinking rich.
And it bears repeating that you couldn’t vote back then unless you owned property.
But the truth is that man has sought material comfort ever since a tribe of cavemen started dividing up a wooly mammoth carcass one day. We are human therefore we compete with each other.
This is a cold hard fact of human nature and the guy with the most mammoth skins wins. In this light the idea of equality is an artificial construct.
Over time, those who did the best job of harvesting mammoth hides, building cars or inventing computer software were, based on the fact that they provided a source of material comfort, rewarded with money.
Now we can break it down on the basis of degrees of wealth or question whether that wealth was earned or inherited. But those arguments are subjective. The real question is how to draw the line between wealth and political influence.
You might think that elections are typically “bought” by the candidate that spends the most money on advertisements or other forms of messaging but I will point out that Hillary Clinton outspent Donald Trump by about 2:1 in the last presidential election.
Whether or not those figures count all the bills that Trump stiffed people for is a subject for further research, but that’s what the Federal Elections Commission reported.
But the other fact is that Hillary did get more votes. She spent more money, but Donald Trump spent it more wisely. I just summed up all you need to know about the 2016 elections in two sentences. Please make sure that my name is spelled correctly on the Pulitzer Prize.
Maybe the real answer is to try and separate individual wealth from corporate or PAC funds. As an individual you have the right to spend your money however you want to advance your idea of free speech.
A PAC, where a couple of us get together and combine our funds, can be an extension of individual rights. But when corporations — either individually or as part of a PAC — get involved all bets are off, and I think this is where the real danger to democracy lies.
At that point the rights of the many are suborned to a board of directors somewhere.
But in a divided political climate the idea of stoking class envy is not going to solve the problems America faces.
When Bernie Sanders claims that every billionaire represents a policy failure it sounds a little like Donald Trump talking about immigrants.
Think about it. What’s the difference?
And by the way, that “Money Can’t Buy You Love” song was written by some pretty rich guys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.