In Matthew 7:3-5, Jesus tells us: “Why do you look at the splinter in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye. How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the splinter out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, then you will see clearly to remove the splinter from your brother’s eye.”
That passage came immediately to mind while reading Henry Ford’s letter “Don’t close eyes to sin” in the Sunday, Dec. 15 edition of the Herald-Zeitung.
I’m surprised a good Christian like Mr. Ford failed to consider it.
Mr. Ford called President Trump and his supporters “lawbreakers” who should “be arrested and locked up.” He said Trump’s supporters have a “cult-like allegiance” to him and “lift him up like a false idol” though he “defies the laws of the Constitution of the United States.”
In the eyes of his supporters, Trump’s actions are nothing but “splinters” compared to the “planks” in the eyes of Democrats like Mr. Ford, who refuse to acknowledge the crimes committed by their own party’s leaders: IRS targeting of private citizens, illegal use of an unsecured, personal email server, the Fast and Furious gun smuggling program, the Benghazi weapons trafficking disaster and cover-up, Clinton Foundation influence peddling, etc., etc.
Mr. Ford didn’t list any of Trump’s crimes because there aren’t any.
Democrats, dishonest media, beltway bureaucrats and deep state traitors have spent three years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in a futile search for criminal evidence against Trump. The return on that huge waste of time and money?
Nothing, nada, zilch — just two partisan, petty, thoroughly unconvincing and distinctly non-criminal articles of impeachment.
Mr. Ford quickly pivoted from his failed “Trump is a lawbreaker” tactic to a “Trump is too sinful to be president” argument. He wrote: “To the professed Christians and religious leaders, abortion and homosexuality are not the only two sins against God.”
He followed with a list of alleged Trumpian “sins” that Christians are supposedly overlooking, including lying, sexual immorality and deceit.
Trump’s Christian supporters haven’t overlooked anything. We knew exactly who we were voting for in 2016, and more importantly for some of us, who we were voting against. The same is true today and will be true in 2020.
The Democrat Party has a “plank” in its eye that blinds it to God’s authority and will — what many call the party’s “God problem.”
That “plank” blinds most Democrats to the sinfulness of killing innocent babies up through the moment of (and even after) their birth. As a result, legalized abortion has killed 60 million innocent babies in the last 47 years. Consider the enormity of that sin in the eyes of God.
That “plank” blinds most Democrats to the Bible’s condemnation of sodomy and other homosexual acts. As a result, the Bible tells us, millions of practicing homosexuals won’t “inherit the Kingdom of God.” Consider what that loss of Heaven means for those souls.
That “plank” blinds Democrats to their own party’s deceitfulness. Democrat leaders lied repeatedly about Obamacare, IRS Targeting, Benghazi, Hillary Clinton’s emails, Bill Clinton’s sex crimes and the cover-ups of all those crimes. Consider all the people harmed by these lies.
Trump’s defensive tweets, his bombastic claims, his constant self-promotion and his verbal swipes at critics are microscopic “splinters” compared to the “God problem plank” that blinds Democrats to their own sins.
Mr. Ford closed his letter with some good advice that he and his fellow Democrats would do well to follow: “We as Christians and believers must … follow Christ only and not close our eyes to sin because of our selfish desires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.