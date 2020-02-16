William Still October 7, 1821 - July 14, 1902. Born to parents Levin and Sidney Steel in Medford, New Jersey.
While his father was able to purchase his freedom his mother escaped slavery twice. Being captured and returned the first time her two sons William and Peter was sold to different slave owners. She then escaped a second time.
Although he Still had little education, he taught himself to read and write and did extensive reading which would be very important to his future.
Still kept accurate records of the slaves escaping from the south. He worked with Harriet Tubman with the Underground Railroad. He would help hide escape slaves until they could be smuggled into Canada.
Still’s records were the only ones considered to be accurate. Laws were passed that any escaped slave had to be returned to their slave master in the south, but if the master brought slaves out they didn’t have to return.
One day he received a note from a slave who was about to be returned to the south. Still arrived just before the boat sailed. He told the slave I can’t force you to get off the boat but you can get off on your own free will. She got off the boat with her freedom.
When her former master tried to sue Still he had one witness, the freed slave who testified she got off on her own and wasn’t forced off. The court found Sill not guilty.
In another case he told a young girl to disguise herself as a boy and drive her master up north which she did and got her freedom.
Still was known as the father of the Underground Railroad.
He was an advocate for free African Americans. He and his wife Letitia had four children: Caroline Matilda Still one of the first African American doctors in America; William Wilberfore Still, a prominent lawyer in Pennsylvania; Robert George Still a journalist and print shop owner and Francis Ellen Still an educator.
Another strong African American who contributed strongly to America.
