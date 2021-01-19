The Jan. 16-17 issue of the Herald-Zeitung quotes Sue Gafford Piner, Comal County Republican chair, asserting that Joe Biden was elected president as a result of massive voter fraud. She also claims that the Jan. 6 “Capitol riot was ‘staged’ by liberals trying to make Trump and his supporters look bad.” She added that “It couldn’t have been anything the Trump supporters did. Anytime we’ve had any kind of event at the Capitol we never left any trash.”
I wonder if Piner spends much time time trying to determine what is true and what is not true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.