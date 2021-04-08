I pray that you had a wonderful Easter and your hope and joy were renewed, believing that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has indeed risen from the grave.
I am being delivered from the most emotional Easter season of my nearly 73 years living in a fallen world. I woke up Good Friday morning. Rather, I woke up Good Friday “mourning.” I asked my family to remember what happened this day over two millennia ago. I prayed for Jesus, although He had already walked that path in the shadow of the Cross. He knew His destination was one of despair, rejection, humiliation, pain, and profound suffering. Being God in the flesh, He would not escape one second of the physical or emotional agony from the cup He would soon partake. And I cried. Because I was the reason He was on this mission — this mission of salvation and hope for me and unspeakable suffering for Him. One day, there will be a reckoning for my sin. I will be judged by the only one who knows my heart and has never forsaken me, regardless of justification. And when I look into Jesus’ eyes that day, the first thing I will tell Him is what I tell Him every day now, “Thank you for lovin’ me, no matter what.”
