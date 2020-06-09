George Orwell’s masterpiece, “1984,” depicts a totalitarian and dystopian society where war is peace, freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength. We all read it in high school as a ready comparison to what we imagined life in the former Soviet Union was like and we did so while comforting ourselves that our society could never become like that. However, I think the more important issue is to study the process of how a society does in fact become “like that” and for this we can turn to Orwell’s other masterpiece, “Animal Farm.”
This is a short book in which a group of farm animals from different races work together to overthrow their master and set about running the farm for themselves. Everything goes well at first but one group of animals, the pigs, immediately begins working to set themselves up in a position of absolute authority. They use two methods to accomplish this: violence and communication.
In Orwell’s story the pigs take possession of a litter of puppies and train them to enforce their will on the rest of the animals. In one particularly horrific scene the animals are lined up and forced to confess to crimes they did not commit and then the dogs are set loose.
For all of you who would dismiss the rioters who are destroying property in some of our bigger cities right now as hooligans, I would ask that you consider one episode in American history: the Boston Tea Party. Violence, or the threat of violence, has been around in politics ever since politics was invented — it just depends on whose viewpoint you take when you decide if it is acceptable or not.
We have a long record of inflicting violence on black Americans through state-sponsored agencies of “law enforcement.” I do not believe that every police officer is a racist just as I do not believe that every peaceful demonstrator is secretly a left-wing radical. Unfortunately, one bad apple can spoil the bunch in both barrels and in a mob situation a tiny spark can set off a huge forest fire. Given that the latest killing comes on top of an economic downturn which has disproportionately affected lower-income Americans (i.e.: minorities) the effect has been magnified.
And remember we live in a society that will enforce gun control laws to preserve the status quo. We prohibited blacks from owning firearms after the Nat Turner rebellion even though no firearms were used by the attackers. When Bobby Seale marched an armed group of Black Panthers into California’s Capitol building in 1967 we responded with the Gun Control Act of 1968 to restrict that type of demonstration. It’s okay to carry a gun if you want to protest face masks, though.
But the more insidious means that are used to maintain the status quo and sweep the conversation “under the rug” are those used to control the conversation. We started out in his country by making it illegal for slaves to read or write thereby excluding them from means of communication on the most basic level. As a result, and here in Texas, that’s how we got away without telling them they were free after the Civil War until two months after the conflict ended. At that point, a Union force landed in Galveston and let the cat out of the bag and that’s where our “Juneteenth” celebration got started.
Controlling the process of voting — be it through the “citizenship tests” that were administered during the Jim Crow era, the routine purging of voter rolls in certain areas, or the gerrymandering of congressional districts — is also a means of controlling the conversation. We complain that minorities do not fully participate in our democratic system while restricting their means to do so.
And in the end we look to our leaders for clear communication on the subject but, given the choice between one who readily threatens to employ violence and another who has decided — probably on the basis of the fact that he used to work for a black guy — that he knows what is and isn’t “black,” well, maybe there’s not a lot of help there, either.
The readiness that others have shown to ascribe the violence to “outside” influences — and I’ve heard that both left-wing and right-wing groups, along with drug cartels, are involved — is also a smokescreen. But if you believe it, by all means talk about that instead of talking about the real root issue and be sure to throw Bigfoot and a Chupacabra into the mix. For heaven’s sake don’t talk about the real reasons for this unrest!
The characters in Orwell’s story agreed on seven principles for their society and painted them on the barn door. The first principle for their guidance was the notion that “All animals are equal.” Over time, the rules were changed in the dead of night by the pigs and in the end only one dictate remained: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
We believe that our freedoms make us a strong society but we can only earn that dignity by protecting the freedoms of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.